EU Coreper Approved Economic Sanctions Against Belarus - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The Permanent Representatives Committee (Coreper) of the European Union has agreed on economic sanctions against Belarus and launched the technical procedure for their approval, an EU source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The source confirmed that the issue was agreed upon for the agenda of the Coreper meeting. This issue is listed among those that do not require preliminary discussion.

The sanctions list is expected to be published in the official EU journal on Thursday following final approval by the bloc's leaders at a summit in Brussels.