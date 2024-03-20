EU GSP-Plus increases Pak-EU trade volume:Commerce Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday appreciated Europeon Union Generalizd Schemes of Preferences (EU GSP- Plus) , which is beneficial for Pakistan exports to the EU.

EU Ambassador Riina Kionka called on Pakistan's Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, and congratulates him for assuming the portfolio of Ministry of Commerce, said a press release issued here.

Ambassador Kionka informed on importance of adhering to international core conventions on human rights, labor rights, environmental standards, and good governance to maintain this status.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to implementation of conventions and assured of full cooperation.