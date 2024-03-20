Open Menu

EU GSP-Plus Increases Pak-EU Trade Volume:Commerce Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 08:02 PM

EU GSP-Plus increases Pak-EU trade volume:Commerce Minister

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday appreciated Europeon Union Generalizd Schemes of Preferences (EU GSP- Plus) , which is beneficial for Pakistan exports to the EU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday appreciated Europeon Union Generalizd Schemes of Preferences (EU GSP- Plus) , which is beneficial for Pakistan exports to the EU.

EU Ambassador Riina Kionka called on Pakistan's Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, and congratulates him for assuming the portfolio of Ministry of Commerce, said a press release issued here.

Ambassador Kionka informed on importance of adhering to international core conventions on human rights, labor rights, environmental standards, and good governance to maintain this status.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to implementation of conventions and assured of full cooperation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Commerce

Recent Stories

Provincial Minister for Prisons Ali Hassan Zardari ..

Provincial Minister for Prisons Ali Hassan Zardari not to avail privileges as Mi ..

32 seconds ago
 Ministers, former NA Speaker inspect health projec ..

Ministers, former NA Speaker inspect health projects in Swabi

34 seconds ago
 Polish farmers block roads in new Ukraine imports ..

Polish farmers block roads in new Ukraine imports protest

35 seconds ago
 WASA constitutes 30 special teams for cleansing of ..

WASA constitutes 30 special teams for cleansing of sewerage lines

38 seconds ago
 PR CEO announces 4 Eid Special Trains to facilitat ..

PR CEO announces 4 Eid Special Trains to facilitate passengers

28 seconds ago
 CM commends CTD role in eliminating terrorists

CM commends CTD role in eliminating terrorists

12 minutes ago
19 drug peddlers held, 25kg drugs recovered in Veh ..

19 drug peddlers held, 25kg drugs recovered in Vehari

12 minutes ago
 Minister for declaring education emergency to enro ..

Minister for declaring education emergency to enrol out of school children

12 minutes ago
 LESCO issues list of insolvent govt institutions

LESCO issues list of insolvent govt institutions

12 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai ..

Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai for ensuring safety to people ..

12 minutes ago
 DC writes to Commissioner for compensation to fami ..

DC writes to Commissioner for compensation to families of deceased

2 hours ago
 COMSTECH organizes ground breaking ceremony to est ..

COMSTECH organizes ground breaking ceremony to establish Halal Authentication La ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business