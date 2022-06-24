EU mission, APTMA discuss GSP Plus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

European Union's (EU) Generalized System of Preferences plus (GSP Plus) Monitoring Mission discussed in detail the developments and progress made on implementation of 27 International Conventions concerning GSP Plus with the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) leadership here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :European Union's (EU) Generalized System of Preferences plus (GSP Plus) Monitoring Mission discussed in detail the developments and progress made on implementation of 27 International Conventions concerning GSP Plus with the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) leadership here on Friday.

The Monitoring Mission including Guido Dolara, DG Trade Service, Guus Houttuin, External Action Service, Andreas Striegnitz, External Action Service and Srefan Schroeer, Employment Service visited APTMA House where it was received by Chairman APTMA Abdul Rahim Nasir, Chairman North Hamid Zaman, Senior Vice Chairman Kamran Arshad, Aamir Fayyaz, former Chairman, senior textile leaders and Secretary General Raza Baqir were present in the meeting.

Head of the EU delegation informed APTMA members that the European Commission has published the legislation for GSP scheme (2024- 34) on September 22, 2021 for new GSP Scheme (2024 -34).

He said the EU had added six new conventions along with assessing the situation of human rights, press freedom, gender equality and child labour related issues last year while extending the GSP plus status for Pakistan.

Members of the visiting delegation informed APTMA members that the newly proposed scheme aims to improve key features of the scheme to better respond to the evolving needs and challenges of GSP countries, as well as, reinforce the scheme's social, labour, environmental and climate dimensions. It will be in place for ten years. There is an expansion in the list of International Conventions from 27 to 32 that beneficiary countries will have to ratify and implement, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman APTMA Rahim Nasir said since the grant of GSP Plus status to Pakistan, country's textile and clothing exports to the European Union have increased by 63 percent while the overall exports have increased by 45 percent.

He said the government has already approved the Textiles and Apparel Policy (TAP) 2020-25 to double Pakistan's export target up to US $ 42 billion. Textile Policy approved by the cabinet contemplated three years target as textile exports will be jacked up to US $ 27 billion in the fiscal year 2022-23, $34 billion in 2023-24, and US $ 42 billion in the fiscal year 2024-25.

He said the textile sector alone represents 46 percent of total manufacturing sector and around 40 percent of total labour force. He informed that textile exports of US $ 15.4 billion registered in FY21 are expected to fetch US $ 20 billion by close of the current financial year. He added that performance of textile exports during May this year was highly recommendable recording upsurge of 50 percent over the last year and it was encouraging to note that the value added sector in textile has shown unprecedented growth.

Chairman APTMA North Mr. Zaman highlighting the effects of GSP Plus on Pakistan, he said the GSP plus has boosted Pakistan's competitiveness and provides edge to Pakistani exports over regional competitors besides increase in employment, investment and up-gradation of technology, enhanced foreign investment and opened window for Pakistani exports.

According to him, the facility has also uplifted Pakistan economically, socially and environmentally as compliance to the 27 conventions relating to human rights, environment, labour rights, narcotics control, corruption control, has improved working conditions and image of Pakistan. Meanwhile, he added, compliance with six new conventions was in progress.

In his vote of thanks, Senior Vice Chairman APTMA Kamran Arshad told the visiting EU delegation that Pakistani exporters are heading towards diversification of exports, which requires major overhauling and up-gradation of industry, BMR, Research, Training and HRD especially for SME sector, and continuation of Regionally Competitive Energy Tariff. He hoped that European Union will extend GSP Plus for another ten years to provide support to the textile and other industrial sectors of Pakistan. He thanked the delegation for sparing time to visit Pakistan and meet all stake holders to evaluate the compliance of all countries by all concerned in Pakistan.