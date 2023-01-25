EU Records Double-Digit Rise in Staple Food Prices - Statistics

The European Union saw the price of bread and cereals spike by a fifth year-on-year in December, with the price of milk, cheese and eggs going up by more than a quarter, official figures show

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The European Union saw the price of bread and cereals spike by a fifth year-on-year in December, with the price of milk, cheese and eggs going up by more than a quarter, official figures show.

The Eurostat's food price index put the average annual change in consumer prices of the EU's food basket at 18.2%, with fats and oils seeing the highest increase at 32.4%.

The price of milk, cheese and eggs was up by 27.8%, of bread and cereals by 19.8%, meat by 17%, sugar and confectionery by 15.7%, vegetables by 15%, fish and seafood by 13.3%, and fruit by 8.1%, the statistics service said.