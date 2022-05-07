UrduPoint.com

EU Sanctions Against Russia Should Consider Concerns Of Cyprus - Cypriot President

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2022 | 02:00 AM

EU Sanctions Against Russia Should Consider Concerns of Cyprus - Cypriot President

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) European sanctions against Russia should take into account the concerns of Greece, Malta, and Cyprus and not make these countries vulnerable to possible consequences, Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiades said on Friday.

"We have a clear position. We are against the Russian invasion and, of course, support the sanctions. Sanctions, however, must be targeted, and not imposed by choice, in order to serve some countries and leave others unprotected," Anastasiades said during a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens.

Anastasiades added that the EU must take into account the concerns of Greece, Malta, and Cyprus as it does with other European countries.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian aggression.

In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.

On Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen announced the sixth package of anti-Russia sanctions, targeting Sberbank and three big Russian state-owned broadcasters, as well as high-ranking military and individuals involved in the operation in Ukraine. The package also includes a gradual oil embargo. However, some European countries that heavily depend on the Russian oil, such as Hungary and Slovakia, may get an exemption from the embargo.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Oil Athens Luhansk Donetsk Slovakia Cyprus Malta Hungary Greece February May Media From

Recent Stories

Two-Thirds of Canadians Concerned by Soaring Housi ..

Two-Thirds of Canadians Concerned by Soaring Housing Prices - Poll

1 hour ago
 Fifty Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol's Azovstal ..

Fifty Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol's Azovstal Plant - Russian Defense Minis ..

1 hour ago
 Redrawing delimitation map in IIOJK, a malicious a ..

Redrawing delimitation map in IIOJK, a malicious attempt to disempower Kashmiri ..

1 hour ago
 President congratulates Pakistani mountaineer

President congratulates Pakistani mountaineer

1 hour ago
 US Assesses North Korea Preparing to Conduct Nucle ..

US Assesses North Korea Preparing to Conduct Nuclear Test This Month - State Dep ..

2 hours ago
 Woman allegedly commits suicide

Woman allegedly commits suicide

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.