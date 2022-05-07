EU Sanctions Against Russia Should Consider Concerns of Cyprus - Cypriot President

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) European sanctions against Russia should take into account the concerns of Greece, Malta, and Cyprus and not make these countries vulnerable to possible consequences, Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiades said on Friday.

"We have a clear position. We are against the Russian invasion and, of course, support the sanctions. Sanctions, however, must be targeted, and not imposed by choice, in order to serve some countries and leave others unprotected," Anastasiades said during a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens.

Anastasiades added that the EU must take into account the concerns of Greece, Malta, and Cyprus as it does with other European countries.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian aggression.

In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.

On Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen announced the sixth package of anti-Russia sanctions, targeting Sberbank and three big Russian state-owned broadcasters, as well as high-ranking military and individuals involved in the operation in Ukraine. The package also includes a gradual oil embargo. However, some European countries that heavily depend on the Russian oil, such as Hungary and Slovakia, may get an exemption from the embargo.