EU Should Take Action Before Winter to Tackle High Gas Prices - Commissioner

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) The European Union needs to take additional steps in order to resolve the issue of high gas prices before winter, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said.

"What we decided today at the TTE (Transport, Telecommunications and Energy) EnergyCouncil comes in a long list of measures we have already taken to address the energy crisis," Simson said on social media on Friday, adding "I agree with the ministers that we need to do more, in particular to address the issue of gas prices before the winter."

Earlier this month, the energy ministers of 15 EU countries, including Spain, sent a joint appeal to the European Commission, in which they advocated the introduction of a price cap for all gas imported into the EU, regardless of its origin.

Spanish Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge Teresa Ribera said on Friday, ahead of the EU extraordinary transport, telecommunications, and energy council, that the proposals to regulate gas prices put forward by the European Commission do not correspond to the real needs of the EU member states.

Meanwhile, France and Germany are promoting a concept of a joint European platform for gas purchases, which could help avoid competition between EU states and limit price hikes, a joint document obtained by Handeslblatt on Friday, says.

The authors of the document, which was drafted ahead of the extraordinary meeting of EU energy ministers on Friday, also called for negotiations with major gas suppliers of the EU to find solutions to the current energy crisis.