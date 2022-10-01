UrduPoint.com

EU Should Take Action Before Winter To Tackle High Gas Prices - Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2022 | 03:00 AM

EU Should Take Action Before Winter to Tackle High Gas Prices - Commissioner

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) The European Union needs to take additional steps in order to resolve the issue of high gas prices before winter, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said.

"What we decided today at the TTE (Transport, Telecommunications and Energy) EnergyCouncil comes in a long list of measures we have already taken to address the energy crisis," Simson said on social media on Friday, adding "I agree with the ministers that we need to do more, in particular to address the issue of gas prices before the winter."

Earlier this month, the energy ministers of 15 EU countries, including Spain, sent a joint appeal to the European Commission, in which they advocated the introduction of a price cap for all gas imported into the EU, regardless of its origin.

Spanish Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge Teresa Ribera said on Friday, ahead of the EU extraordinary transport, telecommunications, and energy council, that the proposals to regulate gas prices put forward by the European Commission do not correspond to the real needs of the EU member states.

Meanwhile, France and Germany are promoting a concept of a joint European platform for gas purchases, which could help avoid competition between EU states and limit price hikes, a joint document obtained by Handeslblatt on Friday, says.

The authors of the document, which was drafted ahead of the extraordinary meeting of EU energy ministers on Friday, also called for negotiations with major gas suppliers of the EU to find solutions to the current energy crisis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Energy Crisis Social Media France European Union Germany Price Spain Gas All

Recent Stories

Oil Prices Down in Q3, First Quarterly Drop Since ..

Oil Prices Down in Q3, First Quarterly Drop Since 2020: Brent Down 21.2%, WTI Do ..

3 hours ago
 US to Announce Immediate Security Assistance to Uk ..

US to Announce Immediate Security Assistance to Ukraine Next Week - White House

3 hours ago
 Putin annexes Ukraine territories, Kyiv vows to fi ..

Putin annexes Ukraine territories, Kyiv vows to fight back

3 hours ago
 Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after ravaging F ..

Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after ravaging Florida

3 hours ago
 G7 rejects Russia's 'purported annexations'

G7 rejects Russia's 'purported annexations'

3 hours ago
 Pakistan desires Japanese investment in solar powe ..

Pakistan desires Japanese investment in solar power, potable water projects: Pri ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.