Europe Needs Russia to Be Reliable Partner to Ensure Gas Supplies- German Foreign Minister

Europe needs Russia to be a reliable partner to ensure gas supplies for several next years, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Europe needs Russia to be a reliable partner to ensure gas supplies for several next years, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday.

"We need, among other things, a reliable Russia in order to provide Europe with the gas we will need for several next years," Baerbock told reporters following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

The EU is also extremely interested in participating in the realization of Russia's potential in the field of renewable energy sources, she said, adding that "we can cooperate there, putting our economies on a sustainable track."