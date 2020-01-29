UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Central Bank (ECB) Publishes Capital Review Results Of Individual Banks For Its First Time

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 05:30 PM

European Central Bank (ECB) publishes capital review results of individual banks for its first time

The European Central Bank (ECB) on Wednesday said it is publishing individual results of an annual review on European banks' capital levels for the first time to achieve greater transparency in banking supervision

FRANKFURT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ):The European Central Bank (ECB) on Wednesday said it is publishing individual results of an annual review on European banks' capital levels for the first time to achieve greater transparency in banking supervision.

A total of 108 out of the 109 banks agreed to the ECB's disclosure of their Pillar 2 requirements this time after the 2019 Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), a move of transparency that would allow peer analysis and informed investor decisions, the ECB said.

The 2019 review found six of 109 banks had capital levels below the Pillar 2 guidance set for 2020 at the end of the third quarter of 2019, the ECB said. The number increased from only one last year.

Four of the six cases have had the shortfall remedied by the end of 2019. The two remaining banks have been requested to take actions within a well-defined timeline, it added.

The ECB's 2019 capital requirements were unchanged from the previous year, with the mandatory Pillar 2 requirements and a non-binding Pillar 2 guidance set at an average of 2.

1 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

At the press conference, Andrea Enria, chair of the Supervisory Board of the ECB, said the banking supervisors are "particularly concerned about governance" in the European banks. He said the 2019 SREP found the situation of operational risk has worsened, which is linked to governance issues as well as IT and cyber risks.

Enria said that low level of profitability is another area of supervisory concern. Banks tend to blame the lack of profitability on external conditions, he said, but they also need to sharpen their managerial efforts to refocus their business models, deploy effective strategies on digitalization and achieve more radical improvements in cost efficiency.

Enria said one of the ECB's supervisory priorities this year is to assess banks' future resilience and the sustainability of their business models.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Bank 2019 2020 From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Turkish Foreign Ministry Slams Belgian Top Court's ..

8 minutes ago

Russia to Send Its Software, Equipment to South Af ..

8 minutes ago

Jam Kamal, Shujaat discuss country's prevailing po ..

8 minutes ago

Greece successfully completes 15 year bond issue

3 minutes ago

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Organize wor ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad Excise and Taxation (E&T) launches camp ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.