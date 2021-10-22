European Commission to Present Analysis of Gas Market Situation by Mid-November - Merkel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The European Commission will present a new analysis on the situation in the gas market by mid-November, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The European Commission will present a new analysis on the situation in the gas market by mid-November, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

"A study will be prepared by November on behalf of the commission on the functioning of the energy market and we pointed out that this temporary hike in prices has to be viewed separately from the debated that are taking place and continue to take place," Merkel told a press conference following the EU leaders summit.

The chancellor mentioned that the EU leaders discussed the situation on the energy market and said that there are many reasons for a hike in gas prices that is linked with post-crisis economic recovery.