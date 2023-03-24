UrduPoint.com

European Council Calls On EU Countries To Prepare In Advance For Next Heating Season

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2023 | 05:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The European Council urged the EU member states on Thursday to ensure readiness for the upcoming gas storage filling and heating seasons.

"Whilst the energy situation in the European Union has improved, the European Council calls on the Commission and the Member States to ensure preparedness and contingency planning in view of the next gas storage filling and heating seasons," a statement read.

In addition, the European Council called for the active use of the platform for joint gas purchases to ensure uninterrupted supplies at affordable prices.

The Council also instructed the European Commission to complete an assessment of the emergency measures taken in 2022 and determine whether there is a need to extend them.

