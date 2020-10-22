UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Extend Losses At Open

Thu 22nd October 2020 | 01:15 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :European stock markets fell at the start of trading on Thursday following losses in Asia and overnight on Wall Street, with the US stalling over a key stimulus deal.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 0.8 percent to 5,732.

31 points, having slumped almost two percent Wednesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index began Thursday with a loss of 1.3 percent at 12,399.57 points.

The Paris CAC 40 slid 1.0 percent to 4,803.72.

The leading eurozone indices had closed down around 1.5 percent on Wednesday.

