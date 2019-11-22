European stock markets rebound at open

European stock markets rebounded at the start of trading Friday following gains across Asia on renewed hopes that China and the United States would strike a mini trade deal

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.4 percent to 7,269.49 points compared with Thursday's close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.2 percent to 13,160.60 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.2 percent to 5,892.55.