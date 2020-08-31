UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Firmer, Asia Mixed

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 05:57 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ):European stock markets were mostly firmer in quiet trade Monday after the Federal Reserve signalled it would keep interest rates at unprecedented lows for as long as it takes to get through the coronavirus crisis.

London was closed for a public holiday, leaving Paris and Frankfurt to set the tone with gains of 0.8 and 0.6 percent respectively by late morning.

"Cheap central bank money is going to continue to support the stock markets," said independent analyst Timo Emden in Frankfurt.

The Fed's pledge of trillions of dollars in support has been key to stock market gains since the massive virus-induced sell-off in March.

US Fed chief Jerome Powell on Thursday went even further, saying the US central bank would focus on growth and jobs from now on rather than on inflation, meaning that interest rates and controlling inflation would be a secondary consideration.

"Monetary policy will be highly stimulative for a long, long time. Indeed, (it is) music to the stock market's ears," said Stephen Innes at AxiCorp.

Innes said that during the financial crisis, the US began cutting interest rates in mid-2007 and did not lift them until more than eight years later, and it could take just as long to see them hiked again.

Asian shares were mostly easier on Monday, with Hong Kong down one percent as Shanghai dipped 0.2 percent, both having jumped more than one percent earlier.

Tokyo rose more than one percent, shrugging off concerns over who would succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after news that US investment legend Warren Buffett had bought huge holdings in top Japanese companies.

Marubeni Corp and Sumitomo Corp each put on more than nine percent, Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsui & Co gained more than seven percent and Itochu Corp also rallied.

Positive service sector data in China helped offset slower manufacturing figures and offered reassurance the world's number two economy is emerging strongly from the coronavirus crisis.

