European Stocks Move Lower At Open

Europe's main stock markets moved lower at the start of trading on Wednesday, following Asian exchanges which were rocked by violence in Hong Kong and concern over the lack of progress in US-China trade talks

Europe's main stock markets moved lower at the start of trading on Wednesday, following Asian exchanges which were rocked by violence in Hong Kong and concern over the lack of progress in US-China trade talks.

Around a half hour into trading, London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.5 percent to 7,331.75 points, while the DAX 30 in Frankfurt had shed 0.3 percent to 13,242.48 and the CAC 40 in Paris slipped 0.2 percent to 5,910.87.

