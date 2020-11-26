UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Narrowly Mixed At Open

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 02:11 PM

European stocks narrowly mixed at open

European stock markets were narrowly mixed in opening deals on Thursday, with London slipping but Frankfurt and Paris edging upward

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :European stock markets were narrowly mixed in opening deals on Thursday, with London slipping but Frankfurt and Paris edging upwards.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.1 percent to 6,384.76 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rose 0.2 percent to 13,312.97 points and the Paris CAC 40 also added 0.2 percent to stand at 5,582.16.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

London Paris Frankfurt Market

Recent Stories

Being inspired by Serena William, Sania Mirza shar ..

19 minutes ago

Seven commercial units sealed over violations of S ..

4 minutes ago

Lukashenko Confirms Commitment to Strengthen Relat ..

5 minutes ago

German shoppers gloomy as virus mars holiday seaso ..

5 minutes ago

Cement exports increase 11.79% during July-October ..

23 minutes ago

Charsadda police recover 2.4kg hashish from biker

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.