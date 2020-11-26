European stocks narrowly mixed at open

European stock markets were narrowly mixed in opening deals on Thursday, with London slipping but Frankfurt and Paris edging upward

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :European stock markets were narrowly mixed in opening deals on Thursday, with London slipping but Frankfurt and Paris edging upwards.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.1 percent to 6,384.76 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rose 0.2 percent to 13,312.97 points and the Paris CAC 40 also added 0.2 percent to stand at 5,582.16.