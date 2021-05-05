UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Rebound At Open 5 May 2021

Wed 05th May 2021

European stock markets rebounded at the open on Wednesday from a sharp drop the previous day on valuation concerns

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :European stock markets rebounded at the open on Wednesday from a sharp drop the previous day on valuation concerns.

Investors nevertheless remain on edge after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen hinted that US interest rates might need to be increased as government spending measures fan inflation and the economy surges.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose almost 0.6 percent to 6,960.97 points compared with the closing level on Tuesday.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index opened with a gain of 0.5 percent to 6,284.09 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 rallied 0.9 percent to 14,985.05.

