European Stocks Stable At Open Awaiting ECB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 12:42 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :European stock markets steadied at the open Thursday awaiting the outcome of a key ECB meeting as the eurozone and wider economy battle high inflation.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.1 percent to 7,243.30 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index lost 0.1 percent to 15,692.37 points, while the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.2 percent to 6,767.45 as investors also reacted to mixed earnings news.

