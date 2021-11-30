Eurozone inflation accelerates as energy prices soar

Eurozone inflation accelerated in November as already-high energy prices continued to rise, official data showed Tuesday

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Eurozone inflation accelerated in November as already-high energy prices continued to rise, official data showed Tuesday.

Inflation picked up to 4.9 percent from 4.1 percent in October, according to Eurostat, the area's official statistics agency.