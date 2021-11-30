UrduPoint.com

Eurozone Inflation Accelerates As Energy Prices Soar

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 03:46 PM

Eurozone inflation accelerated in November as already-high energy prices continued to rise, official data showed Tuesday

Eurozone inflation accelerated in November as already-high energy prices continued to rise, official data showed Tuesday.

Inflation picked up to 4.9 percent from 4.1 percent in October, according to Eurostat, the area's official statistics agency.

