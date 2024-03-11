Ex. FPCCI official felicitates President Asif Zardari

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Former vice president, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Mohammad Adnan Jalil has congratulated the co-chairman of PPP, Asif Ali Zardari for his election as President of Pakistan and expressed the hope that he would strengthen democracy and promote reconciliation to mitigate confrontation among the political forces of the country.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Mohammad Adnan Jalil, who is a local leader of PPP and son of the late veteran politician, Haji Mohammad Adeel said that during his first stint as President of Pakistan, President Asif Ali Zardari had rendered matchless services for the country and guaranteed the rights of small federating units by giving the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award and through renaming the province has granted identity to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that President Asif Ali Zardari was only head of the state, who had surrendered powers to the parliament to guarantee its supremacy and had also initiated Haqooq-e-Baluchistan Programme to end the sense of deprivation of the people of Baluchistan.

Adnan Jalil has congratulated all democratic forces of the country and PPP leadership for the election of Asif Ali Zardari as President of Pakistan. He said that the election of the Asif Ali Zardari will promote national unity and harmony and usher an era of progress and development in the country.

