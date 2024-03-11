Open Menu

Ex. FPCCI Official Felicitates President Asif Zardari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 07:12 PM

Ex. FPCCI official felicitates President Asif Zardari

Former vice president, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Mohammad Adnan Jalil has congratulated the co-chairman of PPP, Asif Ali Zardari for his election as President of Pakistan and expressed the hope that he would strengthen democracy and promote reconciliation to mitigate confrontation among the political forces of the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Former vice president, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Mohammad Adnan Jalil has congratulated the co-chairman of PPP, Asif Ali Zardari for his election as President of Pakistan and expressed the hope that he would strengthen democracy and promote reconciliation to mitigate confrontation among the political forces of the country.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Mohammad Adnan Jalil, who is a local leader of PPP and son of the late veteran politician, Haji Mohammad Adeel said that during his first stint as President of Pakistan, President Asif Ali Zardari had rendered matchless services for the country and guaranteed the rights of small federating units by giving the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award and through renaming the province has granted identity to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that President Asif Ali Zardari was only head of the state, who had surrendered powers to the parliament to guarantee its supremacy and had also initiated Haqooq-e-Baluchistan Programme to end the sense of deprivation of the people of Baluchistan.

Adnan Jalil has congratulated all democratic forces of the country and PPP leadership for the election of Asif Ali Zardari as President of Pakistan. He said that the election of the Asif Ali Zardari will promote national unity and harmony and usher an era of progress and development in the country.

APP/aqk

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce Parliament Democracy Progress All Industry Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

MBBS students from Abbottabad secures 17 gold meda ..

MBBS students from Abbottabad secures 17 gold medals and got first position

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner Hazara forms teams to enforce traffic ..

Commissioner Hazara forms teams to enforce traffic regulations

3 minutes ago
 Ramadan moon sighted, holy month to start tomorrow

Ramadan moon sighted, holy month to start tomorrow

19 minutes ago
 Secretary Agriculture says govt providing financia ..

Secretary Agriculture says govt providing financial support for wheat seed to fl ..

25 minutes ago
 Crackdown at G-6 Sunday Bazaar against price gougi ..

Crackdown at G-6 Sunday Bazaar against price gouging, nabs 9

40 minutes ago
 CPO leads awareness walk on violence against women

CPO leads awareness walk on violence against women

40 minutes ago
Argentina sending federal forces to city hit by dr ..

Argentina sending federal forces to city hit by drug violence

40 minutes ago
 Stocks diverge; bitcoin hits fresh record high

Stocks diverge; bitcoin hits fresh record high

52 minutes ago
 City traffic police devices traffic plan for Ramad ..

City traffic police devices traffic plan for Ramadan

53 minutes ago
 Khawar Manika appears in Iddat case without lawyer

Khawar Manika appears in Iddat case without lawyer

57 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results

Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results

57 minutes ago
 Quran learning courses to be offered in IUB during ..

Quran learning courses to be offered in IUB during Ramadan

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Business