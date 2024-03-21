Export enhancement a top government priority: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiative, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday emphasized that export enhancement was a paramount focus of the government's agenda.

The minister convened a meeting alongside Vice Chancellor, Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) Dr. Nadeem Ul Haque and his team to chart a course for the economic resurgence of Pakistan.

The meeting held discussions on various economic facets, encompassing strategies to enhance exports, address Circular Debt, address tariff disparities, and assess the state of the stock and capital markets.

Furthermore, deliberations centered on the exploration of new markets and the formulation of reform initiatives with clear implementation timelines.

Highlighting the role of female participation in national development, he stressed that development remains elusive until a nation achieves 50% female population participation.

He further noted that it was government’s aspiration to cultivate momentum, driving growth between 7% to 9% by 2047.

In alignment with the need for digital transformation, he underscored the mandatory nature of leading Pakistan towards digitization, recognizing it as a cornerstone for modernization and efficiency.

The minister directed to expedite submission of recommendations to accelerate the implementation of the 5Es Agenda, underscoring the government's commitment to swift and effective action.