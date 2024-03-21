Open Menu

Export Enhancement A Top Government Priority: Ahsan Iqbal

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Export enhancement a top government priority: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiative, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday emphasized that export enhancement was a paramount focus of the government's agenda.

The minister convened a meeting alongside Vice Chancellor, Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) Dr. Nadeem Ul Haque and his team to chart a course for the economic resurgence of Pakistan.

The meeting held discussions on various economic facets, encompassing strategies to enhance exports, address Circular Debt, address tariff disparities, and assess the state of the stock and capital markets.

Furthermore, deliberations centered on the exploration of new markets and the formulation of reform initiatives with clear implementation timelines.

Highlighting the role of female participation in national development, he stressed that development remains elusive until a nation achieves 50% female population participation.

He further noted that it was government’s aspiration to cultivate momentum, driving growth between 7% to 9% by 2047.

In alignment with the need for digital transformation, he underscored the mandatory nature of leading Pakistan towards digitization, recognizing it as a cornerstone for modernization and efficiency.

The minister directed to expedite submission of recommendations to accelerate the implementation of the 5Es Agenda, underscoring the government's commitment to swift and effective action.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Ahsan Iqbal Market Government

Recent Stories

Sozo Adventure Park set to launch thrilling Eid ul ..

Sozo Adventure Park set to launch thrilling Eid ul Fitr festivities with ATV and ..

51 minutes ago
 Structural reforms inevitable for country's develo ..

Structural reforms inevitable for country's development: PM

58 minutes ago
 Finance Minister lauds ADB’s role in promoting c ..

Finance Minister lauds ADB’s role in promoting climate-conscious programs

1 hour ago
 Javeria Khan announces retirement from internation ..

Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket

3 hours ago
 Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam

Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam

3 hours ago
 Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electri ..

Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered

4 hours ago
vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excell ..

Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pa ..

RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas ..

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project

4 hours ago
 Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preve ..

Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..

6 hours ago
 PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserve ..

PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat

6 hours ago
 Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to pe ..

Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business