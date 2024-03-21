Export Enhancement A Top Government Priority: Ahsan Iqbal
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiative, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday emphasized that export enhancement was a paramount focus of the government's agenda.
The minister convened a meeting alongside Vice Chancellor, Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) Dr. Nadeem Ul Haque and his team to chart a course for the economic resurgence of Pakistan.
The meeting held discussions on various economic facets, encompassing strategies to enhance exports, address Circular Debt, address tariff disparities, and assess the state of the stock and capital markets.
Furthermore, deliberations centered on the exploration of new markets and the formulation of reform initiatives with clear implementation timelines.
Highlighting the role of female participation in national development, he stressed that development remains elusive until a nation achieves 50% female population participation.
He further noted that it was government’s aspiration to cultivate momentum, driving growth between 7% to 9% by 2047.
In alignment with the need for digital transformation, he underscored the mandatory nature of leading Pakistan towards digitization, recognizing it as a cornerstone for modernization and efficiency.
The minister directed to expedite submission of recommendations to accelerate the implementation of the 5Es Agenda, underscoring the government's commitment to swift and effective action.
Recent Stories
Sozo Adventure Park set to launch thrilling Eid ul Fitr festivities with ATV and ..
Structural reforms inevitable for country's development: PM
Finance Minister lauds ADB’s role in promoting climate-conscious programs
Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket
Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam
Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered
Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan
RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..
PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
More Stories From Business
-
Sozo Adventure Park set to launch thrilling Eid ul Fitr festivities with ATV and Dirt Bike offerings51 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister lauds ADB’s role in promoting climate-conscious programs1 hour ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.4,600 to Rs.232,400 per tola2 hours ago
-
SECP holds industry meeting-cum-webinar on RBC regime for insurance sector2 hours ago
-
Over 4.535 mln tons wheat available for local consumption4 hours ago
-
Pakistan, UK to strengthen bilateral trade4 hours ago
-
Sariev keen to enhance Pak-Kyrgyz trade4 hours ago
-
Pak- Belarus bilateral trade reaches $60 million: Ambassador METELITSA5 hours ago
-
Japan Airlines buys 42 aircraft from Airbus, Boeing5 hours ago
-
Motorbikes, three-wheelers sale decreases 11.92% in 8 months6 hours ago
-
Machinery import goes up by 21.43% in eight months6 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES7 hours ago