Export Of Gems, Jewellery To China Can Benefit Economy: PCJCCI

Thu 17th October 2019 | 06:35 PM

Pakistan-China Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Zarak Khan said here on Thursday that China, being the world's largest consumer market, has a vast scope for export of gems and Jewellery from Pakistan

He was addressing a meeting of PCJCCI Export Promotion Committee, here on the chamber premises.

The PCJCCI president said that Pakistan had emerged as the fifth largest country of gemstones reservoirs but unfortunately the country had not been able to benefit from its natural resources due to lack of skills, technology, and knowledge for processing of mining materials.

Zarak Khan said that Pakistan had potential yield of 800,000 carats of ruby, 87,000 carats of emerald and five million carats of peridot, which lay unutilised due to lack of appropriate cutting and polishing facilities in the country.

He also said that Pakistan's pink topaz and Kashmir Ruby were unique items all-over the world, especially the pink topaz was considered as one of the second highest valued mineral.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Moazzam Ghurki suggested collaboration with China to learn the latest techniques for cutting and polishing of the gemstones.

He suggested taking on board, national productivity organisation and with the assistance of Asian productivity organisation.

Chinese professionals in this sector should be invited to train Pakistani labour force and mining engineers for manufacturing and designing state-of-the-art Jewellery in this vital segment of economy.

PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif said that China started capturing the attention of global jewellery industry since 1978 and with the passage of time, China had turned to be a rapidly growing consumer market.

Therefore, Pakistani exporters will have to ensure international standards and quality to attract Chinese market.

