Exxon Mobil to cut 1,900 US jobs as Covid-19 hits oil prices

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Exxon Mobil said Thursday it was eliminating 1,900 US jobs as part of a cost-cutting drive necessitated in part by the hit the Covid-19 pandemic inflicted on oil prices.

The US oil giant said the job cuts would primarily impact management staff in Houston, through a mix off of voluntary programs and involuntary layoffs.

US oil prices currently traded below $40 a barrel, more than $15 a barrel under the level a year ago.