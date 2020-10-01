UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ExxonMobil Makes Final Investment Decision To Develop Oil Field Off Guyana's Coast

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 12:55 PM

ExxonMobil Makes Final Investment Decision to Develop Oil Field Off Guyana's Coast

US oil giant ExxonMobil has announced a final investment decision to develop the Payara offshore oil field in Guyana

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) US oil giant ExxonMobil has announced a final investment decision to develop the Payara offshore oil field in Guyana.

"ExxonMobil has made its final investment decision to proceed with the Payara field offshore development in Guyana after receiving government approvals," the company said late on Wednesday.

The oil field in question is the third project in the Stabroek Block. The Texas-based giant is planning to start the project in 2024, using a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel. The production capacity is estimated at 220,000 barrels per day.

In total, the Payara field development will cost $9 billion to produce 600 million oil-equivalent barrels.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Oil Guyana Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports five deaths, 543 new cases of Cov ..

9 minutes ago

OGDCL carries out 3,407 L-KMs 2D, 1,324 Sq. KMs 3D ..

1 minute ago

Chinese to make 600 mln domestic trips during 8-da ..

1 minute ago

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 6,312,584, death to ..

1 minute ago

After US boost, Greece looks for EU backing on Tur ..

21 minutes ago

Putin Congratulates Xi on 71st Anniversary of Peop ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.