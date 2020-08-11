UrduPoint.com
Fakhar For Modernising Agriculture Sector To Achieve Set Economic Goals

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 11:46 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Tuesday stressed the need for modernizing agriculture sector in order to achieve the set targets of sustainable economic development in country.

While talking to Chairperson of Sub- Committee on Agriculture Shandana Gulzar and CEO Cargill Pakistan Imran Jahangir, the minister said that agriculture sectors could play significant role and have a headstart in Pakistan's economy, said a statement issued by Ministry for National Food Security and Research here.

As per Rules of Business, MinNFS&R is a policy planner for country's agriculture and despite 18th amendment, MinNFS&R and provincial agricultural departments must work in harmony, he added.

"We need to modernize our agricultural practices as it is the backbone of national economy", he said adding that we cannot achieve goals of economic growth without paying special attention to this sector.

Speaking on the occasion CEO Cargill Pakistan said that his company wants to invest in sectors ranging from dairy, to edible oils and animal feed.

Cargill wants to bring world class innovations to support agriculture in Pakistan; he said adding that it is already moving toward modernization.

The Cargill started doing business in Pakistan in 1984, and today its operations comprises the trading and handling of animal feed, agricultural commodities and industrial products, he added.

Besides, he said that it was one of the largest importers of palm oil and palm oil products into Pakistan.

