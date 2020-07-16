Fakhar Imam lauds engineers and scientists of SUPARCO for their meritorious services

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam lauded engineers and scientists of SUPARCO for their meritorious services.

He visited Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) on Thursday, said a press release.

The minister was briefed about SUPARCO's activities and achievements in developing indigenous capabilities in space technology.

SUPARCO has developed accurate land cover information of provinces for agriculture.

Speaking on the occasion Imam said that SUPARCO has played its part well and has made significant contributions to the socio economic development of the country.

The government recognizes the fact that the use of space technology could greatly improve the efficiency of the various development projects we undertake, he added.

He was of the view that in recent years, data and services available from space-based assets as well as information and communication technologies have been used most effectively in the field of agriculture, water resource management, land use mapping and disaster management.

The minister was briefed about the working of the institution and informed about the technical ecological challenges in agriculture sector.

Enabling agriculture with small and precise application of satellite technology can help in resolving these problems.

He was informed that a project named Monitoring of Crops through Satellite Technology started from 2005 to 2017.

The benefit of the project was crop damage assessment, synoptic measure for crop insurance,cropping pattern and impact assessment.

The project was catalyst for policy making for National Food Security.

It was told that RS/GIS labs are established in agriculture universities and provinces.

SUPARCO has also developed crop information portal and it also monitor the major crops across the country.

SUPARCO is also doing locust infest mapping and has assessed locust damage assessment for Peerowal forest,Okara and Kalat.

