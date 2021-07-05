UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR Fails To Enforce Condition Of IMF To Launch TTS In 5 Sectors

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 02:37 PM

FBR fails to enforce condition of IMF to launch TTS in 5 sectors

A local TV reports that the apex tax collection body had to launch TTS in five sectors in order to keep check on production of the sugar sector and from fertilizers, tobacco, and cement and beverages sectors.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 5th, 2021) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) failed to enforce the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to launch a Track and Trace System (TTS) in five sectors from July 1.

The Sources said that FBR had given assurance to the IMF to enforce the TTS from July 1.

FBR, according to a private tv channel, had to launch TTS in five sectors in order to keep check on production of the sugar sector and from fertilizers, tobacco, and cement and beverages sectors. They claimed that companies had approached the court against the TTS tenders and alleged that TTS was biased and not fair.

According to the FBR website, “The Track and Trace Solution is to be rolled out across the Tobacco, Cement, Sugar and Fertilizer Sectors from 1st July 2021 in Pakistan with a view to enhancing tax revenue, reducing counterfeiting and preventing the smuggling of illicit goods through the implementation of a robust, nationwide, electronic monitoring system of production volumes and by the affixation of more than 5 billion tax stamps on various products at the production stage, which will enable FBR to track the goods throughout the supply chain.

It may be mentioned here that FBR last year in February had received financial bidding to place a track and trace system (TTS) for major tax evading sectors including tobacco, sugar, cement, fertilizer and beverages.

According to the reports the much-awaited track and trace system could not be awarded in the last more than one decade despite making several efforts. It was a binding condition to place a track and trace system to avoid evading taxes now under the IMF programme.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF February May July FBR TV From Billion Court

Recent Stories

UAE grants &#039;Golden Residency&#039; to top hig ..

28 minutes ago

FATF will take notice against India over its role ..

29 minutes ago

&#039;Cultural exchange makes us all stronger&#039 ..

1 hour ago

China reports 22 new coronavirus infections

2 hours ago

Over 183.8 million coronavirus cases worldwide

2 hours ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to Cyprus President ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.