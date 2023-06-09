UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt Employees In KP Welcome Record Increase In Salaries, Pension In Budget 2023-24

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Federal Govt employees in KP welcome record increase in salaries, pension in budget 2023-24

The Federal Government employees and pensioners in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Friday welcomed the record increase in salaries and pensions in the historic budget 2023-24 The office bearers of clerks association in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hailed 35 percent increase in the salaries of employees of the Federal Government from Grade 1-16 and 30 percent of employees of grade 17 and above as ad-hoc relief in the budget 2023-24

Misal Khan, Information Officer (Retd) also welcomed a 17.5 percent increase in the pension of all federal government employees. He also appreciated 100 percent increase in the special allowance of the employees.

Fazal Rabi, a former employee of the Pakistan Railways, Riazul Haq, ex PST teacher and Qaiser Khan, a retired employee of PESCO welcomed the massive increase in pensions and salaries of the Federal Government employees that would benefit millions of them.

They said it was a historic relief given by a Federal Government to its price-stricken employees after a long time.

They appreciated Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar and their financial team for presenting a historic tax-free budget in which no new tax were imposed.

