Finance Minister Appreciates IMF, WB Support Extended To Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2024 | 09:46 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday appreciated the support of International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank extended to Pakistan for economic development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday appreciated the support of International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank extended to Pakistan for economic development.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Mr.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, attended the G-24, Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting, said a press release issued here.

The Minister talked about reforms in the areas of taxation, energy, privatization and digitalization, and underlined the need to bring in more private sector investment and leverage the "Adaptation Fund" to help the country deal with adverse impacts of the climate change.

