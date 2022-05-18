Finnish Gasum Expects Russia to Suspend Gas Supplies on May 20-21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) Finnish state-owned energy company Gasum said on Wednesday that Russia may suspend natural gas supplies on May 20-21 under the contract with Gazprom Export.

"Gasum considers there to be a real risk of the natural gas supplies under the company's gas supply contract ending and that it is likely that imports of natural gas from Russia to Finland will cease either late on Friday, May 20 or on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Gasum has not received any information about the matter from Gazprom Export or from the Russian transmission operator," the company said in a statement.