First Meeting Of Departmental Committee On Sialkot District Affairs Held

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2023 | 04:30 PM

First meeting of Departmental Committee on Sialkot District Affairs held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The first meeting of the Departmental Committee on Sialkot District Affairs was held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) under the chairmanship of Rana Nadeem Ahmed.

In the meeting, representatives of various departments, including Municipal Corporation, District Council, Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP), participated in it.

Important issues related to the city and future plans were discussed in detail.

