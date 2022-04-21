First talk of development series on agri sector held

Punjab Planning and Development Board Thursday arranged first session of Development Talks Series on Agriculture sector

LAHORE,

Presided over by P&D Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal here at P&D Complex, the objective of the talks was to include the inputs of agriculture and private stakeholders in the ADP Formulation 2022-23 to support the agriculture sector.

Top agriculturist, progressive farmers, representatives of national agricultural institutes from all over Punjab and govt representatives participated in the session.

From institutional framework to labour asset, infrastructural development and regulatory issues were discussed.

The key objective of the talk series was to bridge the gap between public and private sector and include feedback before preparing and finalizing ADP 2022-23.

Chairman P&D Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal said that agriculture industry was the booster of national economy. The government believes in 'Inclusive Budgeting' where stakeholders who would be directly impacted by decisions and allocations were conducted before formulating development plans, policies and budgets.

Officers from different departments joined the session.