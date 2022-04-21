UrduPoint.com

First Talk Of Development Series On Agri Sector Held

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2022 | 01:13 PM

First talk of development series on agri sector held

Punjab Planning and Development Board Thursday arranged first session of Development Talks Series on Agriculture sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Planning and Development board Thursday arranged first session of Development Talks Series on Agriculture sector.

Presided over by P&D Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal here at P&D Complex, the objective of the talks was to include the inputs of agriculture and private stakeholders in the ADP Formulation 2022-23 to support the agriculture sector.

Top agriculturist, progressive farmers, representatives of national agricultural institutes from all over Punjab and govt representatives participated in the session.

From institutional framework to labour asset, infrastructural development and regulatory issues were discussed.

The key objective of the talk series was to bridge the gap between public and private sector and include feedback before preparing and finalizing ADP 2022-23.

Chairman P&D Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal said that agriculture industry was the booster of national economy. The government believes in 'Inclusive Budgeting' where stakeholders who would be directly impacted by decisions and allocations were conducted before formulating development plans, policies and budgets.

Officers from different departments joined the session.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture All From Government Industry Labour

Recent Stories

Govt notifies posting, transfer of officer

Govt notifies posting, transfer of officer

7 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 105927 cusecs water

IRSA releases 105927 cusecs water

8 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 2,830 new local confirmed ..

Chinese mainland reports 2,830 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2,634 in Shan ..

8 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif terms Baloch people 'valuable as ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif terms Baloch people 'valuable asset' for country

8 minutes ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Thursday

9 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif directs probe into Dadu villages ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif directs probe into Dadu villages fire; vows action over neglig ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.