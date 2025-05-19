Food exports decrease 1.04%, imports increase 0.56% in 10 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Food group exports from the country during the last 10 months of the current financial year decreased by 1.04 per cent, whereas food imports grew by 0.56 per cent as compared to the imports and exports of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period from July-April, 2024-25, the food commodities valued at $6.164 billion were exported as compared to the exports of $6.229 billion of the same period of the last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, food commodities worth of $6.855 billion were imported during 10 months of the current financial year as compared to the imports of $6.817 billion of the same period of the last year, it added.

In the last 10 months, the imports of the commodities, including wheat un-milled decreased by 100 per cent, tea 5.13 per cent, which went down from $547.430 million to $519.368 million during the period under review, the data revealed.

The food items which recorded an increase in their respective imports, milk cream and milk food for infants, grew by 18.

35 percent as 28,513 metric tons of above mentioned commodity valued at $103.322 million were imported as compared to the imports of 26,158 metric tons $87.302 million of the same month of the last year.

The other commodities with positive growth in their respective imports included soyaban oil 139.82 per cent, palm oil 24.78 percent as soyabean valued at $279.626 million and palm oil worth of $2.870 billion were imported as compared to the imports of $116.600 million and $2.300 billion of the same period of the last year, it added.

During the period from July-April, 2024-25, the exports of Basmati Rice grew by 3.36 per cent as 702,598 metric tons of rice valued at $722.708 million were exported as compared to the exports of 612,126 metric tons worth of $699.208 million of the same period of the last year, it added.

The country earned $370.891 million by exporting 171,886 metric tons of fish and fish products during the period under review as against the exports of 166,242 metric tons valued at $342.154 million of the same period of the last year.