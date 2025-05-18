Open Menu

Carpet Association Demands Cut In Taxes

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Carpet association demands cut in taxes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has solicited the government to slash the additional 10 percent customs duty and decrease the 25 percent sales tax on semi-processed raw materials imported via the Torkham Border in the upcoming Federal budget.

PCMEA Patron-in-Chief Abdul Latif Malik, Chairman Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman, and Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmad, in a joint media statement issued here Sunday, said that rising costs have made it increasingly difficult for Pakistan’s handmade carpets to remain competitive in international markets.

The government is trying to boost exports through initiatives like Uraan Pakistan, they said and added that such moves could only be successful by reducing taxes and removing bureaucratic hurdles, besides formulating well-conceived balanced policies for the growth of one of Pakistan’s most valuable export industries.

The Association highlighted that the handmade carpet sector, which is entirely export-oriented and part of the country’s largest cottage industries, plays a significant role in the national economy by earning valuable foreign exchange.

However, heavy duties, complex procedures, and certain restrictive measures have made it difficult for exporters to thrive.

The officials stressed that raw materials are often sent to Afghanistan for partial processing before being brought back to Pakistan for final value addition and eventual export. The imposition of a 25 percent sales tax on these semi-processed imports through Torkham, they said, has placed an unsustainable financial burden on exporters.

They urged the government to reinstate the Final Tax Regime, cautioning that its absence would severely affect export performance. Pakistan's production costs are already much higher than regional competitors, if these issues persist, it risk losing international buyers — a loss it can ill afford, they mentioned.

The PCMEA has appealed to the government to address these pressing concerns in the forthcoming budget, emphasizing that protecting and promoting the handmade carpet industry is vital for both export growth and the livelihoods of the millions of artisans it employs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

11 hours ago
 Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed fo ..

Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..

18 hours ago
 UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, ..

UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments

18 hours ago
 UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US Presiden ..

UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..

18 hours ago
 UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of ..

UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi

18 hours ago
UAE President receives US President Trump in offic ..

UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan

18 hours ago
 US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in A ..

US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

18 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..

23 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

23 hours ago
 Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and ..

Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..

1 day ago
 Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Mas ..

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar

1 day ago

More Stories From Business