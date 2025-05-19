- Home
- Technology
- Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standardsa 6300mAh Powerhous ..
Charging In 1 Hour, Usage For 2 Days: Realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standardsa 6300mAh Powerhouse
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 01:38 PM
Realme introduces the most powerful battery in the affordable smartphone segment
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) In an age where smartphones can barely last the day, realme is changing the game. The realme C71, which is turning heads for its most premium design and dynamic breathing light, now sets a new benchmark in battery innovation offering the first and largest battery in its price segment, a massive 6300mAh powerhouse. It charges in just an hour and keeps going for up to two full days.
More Power, Less Waiting
The 45W Super VOOC fast charging ensures your device is back at 100% in about 60 minutes. That means even if you're in a rush, a quick lunch break is all it takes to power up your phone for another day of use.
Why Does Battery Life Matter?
For students, the realme C71 means getting through lectures, online classes, social media, and gaming—all without frantically searching for a charger. For professionals, it’s a device you can trust during long meetings, commutes, and back-to-back calls. And for the everyday user, it means more freedom: binge-watch, scroll, shoot videos, and navigate without battery anxiety.
Whether you’re:
- Traveling with limited charging access
- On a work trip needing all-day GPS and hotspot use
- A delivery rider connected online to fulfill orders
- Or just someone who forgets to charge their phone nightly
A Premium Look—Without the Premium Price
The realme C71 will debut in two head-turning finishes: Forest Owl and White Swan.
The phone’s standout feature? A premium “Light Feather Design” that mirrors the elegance typically reserved for high-end models. It’s slim, stylish, and built to impress at first glance. It also comes with a new design element, the Dynamic Breathing Light - a feature more commonly found in expensive phones. With seven colours and five customisable glow modes, this breathing light isn’t just a notification tool; it’s a full-blown vibe.
The realme C71 is expected to launch at around PKR 30,000, a price range where no other smartphone currently offers this kind of battery capacity and fast charging combo. It’s a leap forward in everyday utility without the premium price tag.
Recent Stories
Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
More Stories From Technology
-
Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standardsa 6300mAh Powerhous ..3 minutes ago
-
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade6 days ago
-
NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W charging7 days ago
-
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns7 days ago
-
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor Design7 days ago
-
Apple all set to introduce a new device10 days ago
-
EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology12 days ago
-
Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts13 days ago
-
Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer13 days ago
-
Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform14 days ago
-
Vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Slim Package14 days ago
-
Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign19 days ago