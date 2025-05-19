Open Menu

George Washington University Student Accuses Administration Of Funding Gaza Genocide

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 19, 2025 | 01:37 PM

Student Cecilia Clover says she could not celebrate her graduation due to ongoing suffering in Gaza  

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2025) A student at George Washington University has accused the institution of indirectly supporting the alleged genocide in Gaza, claiming that her tuition fees were used to fund actions contributing to the humanitarian crisis.

During a protest in support of Palestinians, student Cecilia Clover made an emotional statement, saying she could not celebrate her graduation due to the ongoing suffering in Gaza. “For over a year, Palestinians have been subjected to genocide,” she said, adding, “With a heavy heart, I cannot celebrate my graduation knowing that my tuition fees may have been used to support this devastation.”

Clover expressed outrage at the university's administration, accusing it of ignoring student demands for transparency and accountability.

“How many Palestinian students have been denied education during this time?” she questioned. “The administration continues to disregard our calls for justice.”

The protest is part of a broader wave of pro-Palestinian demonstrations at U.S. college campuses, where students have demanded divestment from companies allegedly linked to Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

In response to the allegations, George Washington University issued a statement confirming that it is conducting an internal review to investigate potential policy violations related to university funds and affiliations.

