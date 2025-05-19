George Washington University Student Accuses Administration Of Funding Gaza Genocide
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 19, 2025 | 01:37 PM
Student Cecilia Clover says she could not celebrate her graduation due to ongoing suffering in Gaza
WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2025) A student at George Washington University has accused the institution of indirectly supporting the alleged genocide in Gaza, claiming that her tuition fees were used to fund actions contributing to the humanitarian crisis.
During a protest in support of Palestinians, student Cecilia Clover made an emotional statement, saying she could not celebrate her graduation due to the ongoing suffering in Gaza. “For over a year, Palestinians have been subjected to genocide,” she said, adding, “With a heavy heart, I cannot celebrate my graduation knowing that my tuition fees may have been used to support this devastation.”
Clover expressed outrage at the university's administration, accusing it of ignoring student demands for transparency and accountability.
“How many Palestinian students have been denied education during this time?” she questioned. “The administration continues to disregard our calls for justice.”
The protest is part of a broader wave of pro-Palestinian demonstrations at U.S. college campuses, where students have demanded divestment from companies allegedly linked to Israel’s military operations in Gaza.
In response to the allegations, George Washington University issued a statement confirming that it is conducting an internal review to investigate potential policy violations related to university funds and affiliations.
Recent Stories
Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
More Stories From World
-
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza genocide4 minutes ago
-
Three medals for Belarus at WT President’s Cup in Bulgaria11 minutes ago
-
Japan to launch prescreening of visa-free travelers in FY 202851 minutes ago
-
Xi stresses high-quality compilation of 15th Five-Year Plan1 hour ago
-
Sharjah crowned champions of AFC Champions League 21 hour ago
-
Romania Presidential Election 2025/Ilie Bolojan: Romania has chosen, congratulations, Nicusor Dan!1 hour ago
-
Former US President Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive form' of prostate cancer1 hour ago
-
Chairmen of parliaments of CSTO PA member states visit Ala-Archa natural park3 hours ago
-
Astana hosts Night of Museums5 hours ago
-
Recent India-Pakistan combat was 'clear setback for India': New York Times12 hours ago
-
PHMM provides free medical treatment to 9,170 intending pilgrims so far: Dr Shaheer17 hours ago
-
Kill23 hours ago