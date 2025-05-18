Machinery Imports Witness 14.35% Surge In Ten Months
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) The imports of the overall machinery group experienced a substantial increase of 14.35 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (July-April) compared to FY 2023-24.
The growth in machinery imports would help elevate productivity and spur technological advancements in essential sectors, leading to economic expansion and progress in infrastructure development.
The total imports of the machinery group during the 10 months of the FY 2024-25 stood at $7,729.329 million against the imports of $6,759.47 million of the corresponding period the last year, according to official data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
The import of agriculture sector machinery and equipment surged by 33.79 percent from $69.276 million to $92.578 million; textile machinery 61.
716 percent from $ 118.201million to $ 191.137 million; power-generating machinery 65.41 percent from $321.273million to $531.403 million; construction and mining machinery 57.21 percent from $72.609 million to $ 114.149 million;electrical machinery and apparatus 14.62 percent from $ 2,590.517 million to $2,969.217 million; other apparatus 27.51 percent from $372.054 million to $ 474.399 million; other machinery by 22.57 percent from $ 1,370.516 million to $1,679.882 million; and office machinery including data processing equipment declined by10.27 percent from $ 382.267 million to $421.526 million.
However, during the period under review, the import of mobile phone declined by14.21 percent from $1,462.767 million to $1,254.931 million and telecoms-related equipment by 5.75 from $1,834.821 million to $1,729.330 million.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..
UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi
UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan
US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi
PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..
PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
More Stories From Business
-
Machinery imports witness 14.35% surge in ten months24 seconds ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 20255 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 20256 hours ago
-
Commissioner for expediting anti-encroachment drive15 hours ago
-
PDWP approves 4 development schemes worth Rs 32b18 hours ago
-
Efforts expedited to include Pakistan into 20 top economies: SAPM18 hours ago
-
LCCI welcomes amendments to Trade Organisations Act19 hours ago
-
Turkiye wants to strengthen trade, economic ties with Pakistan: Ambassador Neziroglu23 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase Rs.2,400 to Rs.338,500 per tola23 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 20251 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 20251 day ago
-
SECP issued tailored checklists for NBFCs to enhance efficiency2 days ago