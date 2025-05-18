Open Menu

Machinery Imports Witness 14.35% Surge In Ten Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2025 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) The imports of the overall machinery group experienced a substantial increase of 14.35 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (July-April) compared to FY 2023-24.

The growth in machinery imports would help elevate productivity and spur technological advancements in essential sectors, leading to economic expansion and progress in infrastructure development.

The total imports of the machinery group during the 10 months of the FY 2024-25 stood at $7,729.329 million against the imports of $6,759.47 million of the corresponding period the last year, according to official data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The import of agriculture sector machinery and equipment surged by 33.79 percent from $69.276 million to $92.578 million; textile machinery 61.

716 percent from $ 118.201million to $ 191.137 million; power-generating machinery 65.41 percent from $321.273million to $531.403 million; construction and mining machinery 57.21 percent from $72.609 million to $ 114.149 million;electrical machinery and apparatus 14.62 percent from $ 2,590.517 million to $2,969.217 million; other apparatus 27.51 percent from $372.054 million to $ 474.399 million; other machinery by 22.57 percent from $ 1,370.516 million to $1,679.882 million; and office machinery including data processing equipment declined by10.27 percent from $ 382.267 million to $421.526 million.

However, during the period under review, the import of mobile phone declined by14.21 percent from $1,462.767 million to $1,254.931 million and telecoms-related equipment by 5.75 from $1,834.821 million to $1,729.330 million.

