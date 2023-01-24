Ford Planning to Cut 3,200 Jobs at German Factory - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) US automaker Ford will cut 3,200 jobs at its factory in the German city of Cologne, German media reported on Monday.

According to the IG Metall metal producers union, the company explained this decision by its plans to concentrate production in the United States. Ford had previously restructured its factory in Germany. Three years ago, around 18,000 people worked in Cologne compared to 14,000 now.

If the management continues with the plan, up to 3,200 jobs could be cut, the Deutsche Presse-Agentur news agency said, citing Katharina von Hebel, deputy chairman of the works council at Ford Germany.

The works council told employees about the plans, citing internal instructions by the management in Europe, at two meetings, dpa said. The company has made no public statements as of yet.

Currently, Ford employs around 45,000 people in Europe.