Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 16th May, 2022

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 16th May, 2022

The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR 16TH MAY 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 18, 2022

USD 192.4667

GBP 235.2328

EUR 200.3386

JPY 1.4941

