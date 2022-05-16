Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 16th May, 2022
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2022 | 12:56 PM
The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :: The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR 16TH MAY 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 18, 2022
USD 192.4667
GBP 235.2328
EUR 200.3386
JPY 1.4941