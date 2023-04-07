Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 07 April 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 07:58 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of
foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.50 285.50
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 288.00 291.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 76.20 77.
20
UAE DIRHAM 77.50 78.50
EURO 310.00 314.00
UK POUND 353.00 358.00
AUD $ 187.00 191.00
CAD $ 208.00 213.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.40
CHINESE YUAN 43.00 46.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.40