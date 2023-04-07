Close
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 07 April 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.50 285.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 288.00 291.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.20 77.

20

UAE DIRHAM 77.50 78.50

EURO 310.00 314.00

UK POUND 353.00 358.00

AUD $ 187.00 191.00

CAD $ 208.00 213.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.40

CHINESE YUAN 43.00 46.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.40

