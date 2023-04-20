Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 20 April 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2023 | 09:12 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.40 284.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 285.00 288.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 75.50 76.
50
UAE DIRHAM 77.30 78.30
EURO 310.90 314.00
UK POUND 353.50 357.00
AUD $ 189.00 191.00
CAD $ 209.00 212.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50
CHINESE YUAN 45.00 48.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50