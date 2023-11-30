Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 30 November 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2023 | 06:51 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 284.60 285.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 283.50 286.

50

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.70 76.50

UAE DIRHAM 77.50 78.30

EURO 311.00 314.00

UK POUND 361.00 365.00

AUD $ 187.00 190.00

CAD $ 207.50 210.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.50 42.50

More Stories From Business