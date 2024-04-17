Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 17 April 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 06:08 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.
00 278.25
USD 277.50 280.25
EURO 292.40 295.35
GBP 342.25 345.65
JPY 1.78 1.80
AED75.20 75.95
SAR73.30 74.00
CAD 199.50 201.50
AUD 176.00 178.00
