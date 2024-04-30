China's Manufacturing PMI Down In April
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2024 | 12:40 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Official data showed Tuesday that the purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector was 50.4 in April, down from 50.8 last month.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.
The manufacturing PMI reading has maintained expansion for two consecutive months, indicating the continuous recovery of the sector, said Zhao Qinghe, a senior statistician of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
Zhao said enterprise production accelerated, and the production index rose 0.7 points to 52.9, the highest since April 2023.
Market demand continued to expand, said Zhao, citing that the new orders index came in at 51.
1.
He said enterprises of different scales all saw their PMI above the boom-bust line this month, with the readings for large, medium-sized, and small enterprises at 50.3, 50.7, and 50.3, respectively.
Zhao also pointed out that new economic drivers maintained brisk expansion. In April, the readings for equipment manufacturing and high-tech manufacturing stood at 51.3 and 53, respectively.
Market sentiment in the manufacturing sector remained stable as the sub-reading for business expectations stood at 55.2, according to the NBS.
Recent Stories
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024
Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor
Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday
Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability
Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year
Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital launched
Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement over Brazil dam collapse
Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter protests
More Stories From Business
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES1 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates1 hour ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 20244 hours ago
-
Aramco acquires 40% shares in Go Petroleum13 hours ago
-
US stocks rise on tech outlook as yen rebounds15 hours ago
-
Philips settles US sleep machine cases for $1.1 billion16 hours ago
-
G7 eyes possible end date for coal-fired power plants16 hours ago
-
Continuing tight monetary stance SBP maintains policy rate at 22%17 hours ago
-
BankIslami achieves remarkable financial results of Rs 6.3 Billion17 hours ago
-
FM Dar meets Saudi Energy Minister17 hours ago
-
Punjab to unveil comprehensive initiatives in upcoming budget: Minister17 hours ago