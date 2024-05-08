Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 08 May 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 06:48 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.
10 278.25
USD 277.25 280.00
EURO 295.15 298.10
GBP 343.35 346.75
JPY 1.76 1.81
AED75.30 75.75
SAR73.30 74.03
CAD 199.30 202.30
AUD 179.20 181.00
