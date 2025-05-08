Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.

05 281.10

USD 281.40 282.85

EURO 318.50 321.00

GBP 375.00 377.75

JPY 1.92 1.97

AED76.80 77.20

SAR75.10 75.50

