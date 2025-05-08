KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange Rates Bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MAY 08, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 12, 2025

USD 281.

4444

GBP 375.7001

EUR 319.7771

JPY 1.9647

APP/as/