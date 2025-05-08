Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange Rates Bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MAY 08, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 12, 2025
USD 281.
4444
GBP 375.7001
EUR 319.7771
JPY 1.9647
