SECP Launches Awareness Sessions On Corporatization

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 07:43 PM

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has launched a series of informative sessions aimed at business graduates across multiple educational institutions, focusing on the importance of corporatization and the business registration process

These sessions are part of SECP’s ongoing commitment to promote formalization, transparency, and sustainable business growth in Pakistan, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The initiative seeks to educate future entrepreneurs and business leaders about the benefits of corporatization, while also highlighting SECP’s facilitative measures and recent digital dvancements that have not only streamlined the company registration process but also regulatory compliances.

The sessions emphasize how these efforts contribute to the broader agenda of improving the Ease of Doing Business in Pakistan and increasing corporatization.

Through interactive discussions, live demos of the digital system, and real-world examples, students will gain practical insights into the registration procedures, legal frameworks, and digital tools introduced by SECP such as the eZfile portal and digital company incorporation system.

The program also aims to foster a culture of corporate governance and financial accountability from the grassroots level.

 Speaking on the session with NUST business graduates, the in-charge Business Centre of SECP stated, “Educating the next generation of entrepreneurs is key to transforming Pakistan’s business landscape. By simplifying processes and embracing digital solutions, SECP is making it easier for start-ups, young entrepreneurs and SMEs to formalize and thrive in a competitive market thus unlocking unlimited business opportunities.”

 This outreach program reflects SECP’s broader mission to foster an inclusive, transparent, and growth-friendly corporate sector, while supporting the government’s vision of a digital and economically empowered Pakistan.

More Stories From Business