3,500 Volunteers Get Combat, Rescue Training In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 11:46 PM

As tensions between Pakistan and India continue to escalate, the Civil Defense Department in Rawalpindi has completed all necessary security preparations in case of an emergency or possible conflict

Civil Defense Officer Talib Hussain shared that practical training has been started for 3,500 volunteers across the Rawalpindi district.

This includes combat and rescue training to prepare for any war-like situation.

For the first time, female volunteers are also being given combat and rescue training, he said, a major step in empowering women for national defense.

Training exercises are currently taking place at the Cantt Police Station, Mission school in Raja Bazar, and the Civil Defense Head Office.

Within the next 24 hours, similar sessions will begin at Govt. Denny's Higher Secondary School.

To ensure the city is alert and ready, 38 warning posts have been set up, and sirens have been activated at 16 key locations to warn the public in case of an emergency.

Civil Defense official said these measures are part of a broader effort to keep citizens safe and prepared in difficult times.

