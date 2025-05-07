Open Menu

Difah-e-Pakistan Rallies Express Solidarity With Armed Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 11:45 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The religious and traders association of the garrison city on Wednesday organized Difah-e-Pakistan rallies under the auspicious of Jamia Razavi Zia-ul-Uloom and Markazi Anjuman Tajran Pakistan to express solidarity with Pakistan Armed Forces.

Allama Pir Abul-Khair Syed Hussainuddin Shah Kazmi Qadri Chishti Sultanpuri (Principal of Jamia Razavi Zia-ul-Uloom and Patron-in-Chief of Tanzeem-e-Madaris Ahle-Sunnah Pakistan) and other religious scholars led the first rally here.

The rally was started from Jamia Razavi Zia-ul-Uloom and ended at 6th Road.

The participants were holding national flags and chanted slogans in support of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

While addressing the rally, the Speakers strongly condemned India’s bombing on unarmed civilians, terming it as a “blatant violation of human rights.

The Speakers added that they were standing with the armed forces of the country who would foil the nefarious designs of the country enemies.

Similarly, Markazi Anjuman Tajran led by its President Sharjeel Mir also organised a rally to condemn Indian strikes against Pakistan.

The rally was started from Rawalpindi Press Club and culminated at Chandni Chowk.

Sharjeel Mir while speaking on the occassion said "Our forces are sacrificing their lives day and night to protect the motherland. The entire nation stands besides them in this hour of challenge."

He paid rich tribute to Pakistan Armed Forces.

