SCCI SVP meets Global SME advisor

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Senior Vice President (SVP) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi held a productive meeting with Amina Ahmed Raza, Advisor Pakistan and Country Representative of Global SME business Home.

The meeting centered on strengthening cooperation for enhancing the capacity building of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), improving their access to global markets and export-readiness.

During the discussion, both parties emphasized the need to elevate the profile of Pakistani SMEs on international platforms and committed to identifying practical ways to support their growth and sustainability in the global economy.

